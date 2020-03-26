Aecom Technology (ACM) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Tahira Afzal maintained a Buy rating on Aecom Technology (ACM) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.06.

Afzal has an average return of 10.7% when recommending Aecom Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Afzal is ranked #1268 out of 6169 analysts.

Aecom Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.67.

The company has a one-year high of $52.40 and a one-year low of $21.76. Currently, Aecom Technology has an average volume of 2.2M.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Design and Consulting Services, Construction Services, Management Services, and AECOM Capital. The Design and Consulting Services segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water, and government. The Construction Services segment includes building construction & energy, and infrastructure & industrial construction. The Management Services segment refers to the program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments globally. The AECOM Capital segment engages in investing in real estate, public-private partnership and infrastructure projects. The company was founded on April 6, 1990 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.