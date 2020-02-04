Aecom Technology (ACM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Deutsche Bank gave Aecom Technology (NYSE: ACM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Robert W. Baird. Analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Buy rating on Aecom Technology today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.25, close to its 52-week high of $50.52.

Wittmann has an average return of 20.7% when recommending Aecom Technology.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is ranked #565 out of 5864 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aecom Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.86, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Based on Aecom Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $40.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $51.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACM in relation to earlier this year.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Design and Consulting Services, Construction Services, Management Services, and AECOM Capital.