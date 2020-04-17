Adyen (ADYYF) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Moawalla maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $850.00.

Moawalla wrote:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel fur Adyen angesichts der Corona-Krise von 1015 auf 1000 Euro gesenkt, die Papiere angesichts des Kurspotenzials aber auf der “Conviction Buy List” belassen. Kurzfristig durfte Bezahldienstleistern wie Wirecard und Adyen angesichts der Folgen der Corona-Krise mit einem Einbruch des Reiseverkehrs sowie einer rucklaufigen Nachfrage nach nicht lebenswichtigen Konsumgutern Gegenwind ins Gesicht blasen, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. 2021 sollte sich das Erloswachstum dann aber kraftig erholen./mis/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 22:06 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Moawalla has an average return of 2.2% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #1727 out of 6440 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $893.57 average price target, which is a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR882.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $984.41 and a one-year low of $620.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 2,476.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.