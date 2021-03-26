Adyen (ADYYF) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF), with a price target of EUR2417.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2203.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 67.2% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Affirm Holdings, and Global Payments.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2586.78, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Redburn Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR2811.00 price target.

Adyen’s market cap is currently $69.19B and has a P/E ratio of 224.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 48.69.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.