Adyen (ADYYF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and J.P. Morgan gave Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Goldman Sachs. Analyst Mohammed Moawalla maintained a Buy rating on Adyen today and set a price target of EUR2800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2645.50, close to its 52-week high of $2730.30.

Moawalla has an average return of 90.3% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #774 out of 7311 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2563.29, a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR2507.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2730.30 and a one-year low of $700.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 548.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.