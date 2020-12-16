Adyen (ADYYF) Gets a Hold Rating from Compass Point

In a report issued on August 20, Michael Del Grosso from Compass Point maintained a Hold rating on Adyen (ADYYF), with a price target of EUR1380.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2297.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 82.8% success rate. Grosso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1868.42, a -16.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR1500.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2237.00 and a one-year low of $700.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 1,368.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.