Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) on May 4. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Adverum Biotechnologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

The company has a one-year high of $26.98 and a one-year low of $7.36. Currently, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADVM in relation to earlier this year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the development of novel gene therapies to treat patients with sight-threatening ophthalmic diseases. It focuses on treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hereditary angioedema, friedreich’s ataxia, severe allergy, color vision deficiency, and juvenile x-linked retinoschisis. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr. and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

