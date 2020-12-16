Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taysha Gene Therapies, Voyager Therapeutics, and Seres Therapeutics.

Adverum Biotechnologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.98 and a one-year low of $7.36. Currently, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average volume of 1.01M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the development of novel gene therapies to treat patients with sight-threatening ophthalmic diseases. It focuses on treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hereditary angioedema, friedreich’s ataxia, severe allergy, color vision deficiency, and juvenile x-linked retinoschisis. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr. and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.