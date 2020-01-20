Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Advantage Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.26, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

Based on Advantage Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.05 million.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.