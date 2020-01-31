Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Receives a Buy from National Bank

National Bank analyst Dan Payne maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is ranked #5427 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advantage Oil & Gas with a $2.27 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.23 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, Advantage Oil & Gas has an average volume of 23.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.