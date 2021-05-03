Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and TD Securities gave Advantage Oil & Gas (Other OTC: AAVVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.67, close to its 52-week high of $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advantage Oil & Gas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.23, which is a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

Based on Advantage Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.2 million and net profit of $24.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.