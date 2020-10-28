Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 76.6% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.18, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $94.28 and a one-year low of $32.04. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has an average volume of 56.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More on AMD: