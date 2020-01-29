Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Rosenblatt Securities and Nomura gave Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.53, close to its 52-week high of $52.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 63.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.93, a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.81 and a one-year low of $21.04. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has an average volume of 51.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Harry Wolin, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of AMD sold 57,325 shares for a total of $2,303,892.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the Computing & Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded & Semi-Custom segments. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, and discrete and integrated graphics processing units.

