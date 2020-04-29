Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.51, close to its 52-week high of $59.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Rakers covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Western Digital, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.79, a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Bernstein also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion and net profit of $170 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Harry Wolin, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of AMD sold 153,984 shares for a total of $7,823,927.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

