Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 81.8% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $103.67 average price target, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Advanced Micro Devices’ market cap is currently $103.7B and has a P/E ratio of 40.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.90.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1969, California-based Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is America’s leading semiconductor company. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles.