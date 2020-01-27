Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.35, close to its 52-week high of $52.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.18, a -15.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion and net profit of $120 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Harry Wolin, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of AMD sold 57,325 shares for a total of $2,303,892.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the Computing & Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded & Semi-Custom segments. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, and discrete and integrated graphics processing units.

