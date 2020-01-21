Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.01, close to its 52-week high of $75.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Skyworks Solutions.

Advanced Energy Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.71.

The company has a one-year high of $75.11 and a one-year low of $45.09. Currently, Advanced Energy Industries has an average volume of 279.9K.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company also supplies related instrumentation products for advanced temperature measurement and control; electrostatic instrumentation products for test and measurement applications; and gas sensing and monitoring solutions for multiple industrial markets. Advanced Energy Industries was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.