Advanced Energy (AEIS) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report issued on February 19, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Energy (AEIS), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.7% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Advanced Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.14, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.55 and a one-year low of $33.38. Currently, Advanced Energy has an average volume of 264.5K.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company also supplies related instrumentation products for advanced temperature measurement and control; electrostatic instrumentation products for test and measurement applications; and gas sensing and monitoring solutions for multiple industrial markets. Advanced Energy Industries was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.