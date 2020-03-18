Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.20, close to its 52-week low of $4.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Emissions Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on Advanced Emissions Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADES in relation to earlier this year.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Power Generation and Industrials segments. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.