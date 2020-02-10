Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.40, close to its 52-week high of $47.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Gardner Denver Holdings, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Drainage Systems with a $46.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.94 and a one-year low of $23.37. Currently, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average volume of 305.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMS in relation to earlier this year.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the Domestic and International segments.