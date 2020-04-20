Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 43.3% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Builders Firstsource, and BMC Stock Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Drainage Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.75, a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $393 million and net profit of $23.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $318 million and had a net profit of $15.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of products throughout the United States. The International segment concerns the manufacture and sale of products in regions outside of the United States. The firm’s products include corrugated high density polyethylene pipe, polypropylene pipe and related water management products. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, OH.