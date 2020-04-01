Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $145.56 average price target, implying a 52.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Advance Auto Parts’ market cap is currently $6.46B and has a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.62.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.