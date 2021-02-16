Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Advance Auto Parts (AAP) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $154.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 80.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $168.50.

Based on Advance Auto Parts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.54 billion and net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.31 billion and had a net profit of $124 million.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.