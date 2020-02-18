Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 70.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, WW International, and Williams-Sonoma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $161.40 average price target, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

Based on Advance Auto Parts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $53.44 million.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.