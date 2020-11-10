Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.30, close to its 52-week high of $171.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.42, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Advance Auto Parts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.5 billion and net profit of $190 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.33 billion and had a net profit of $125 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More on AAP: