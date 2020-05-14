Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.25.

Advance Auto Parts’ market cap is currently $8.24B and has a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.66.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.