Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $163.24, close to its 52-week high of $171.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 76.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.13, which is a -11.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $171.43 and a one-year low of $71.33. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has an average volume of 930.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.