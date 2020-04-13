Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP), with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 56.9% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington Stores, and Tractor Supply.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $127.40 average price target, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Advance Auto Parts’ market cap is currently $7.38B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.