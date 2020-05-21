Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP), with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.70, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $171.43 and a one-year low of $71.33. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has an average volume of 1.22M.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.