Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Aduro BioTech (ADRO) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Aduro BioTech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, which is a 155.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Aduro BioTech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.63 million and GAAP net loss of $19.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.76 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADRO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, William Mariner Greenman, a Director at ADRO bought 19,835 shares for a total of $8,926.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of diseases, including cancer. Its technology platforms include STING Pathway Activator, B-select monoclonal antibody, and LADD, or Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted Listeria monocytogenes. The company’s platforms stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies like chemotherapy and radiation as well as other novel immunotherapies. Aduro BioTech was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.