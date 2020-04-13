Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aduro BioTech (ADRO), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 33.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aduro BioTech with a $7.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.60 and a one-year low of $0.91. Currently, Aduro BioTech has an average volume of 1.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADRO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William Mariner Greenman, a Director at ADRO bought 19,835 shares for a total of $8,926.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of diseases, including cancer. Its technology platforms include STING Pathway Activator, B-select monoclonal antibody, and LADD, or Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted Listeria monocytogenes. The company’s platforms stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies like chemotherapy and radiation as well as other novel immunotherapies. Aduro BioTech was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.