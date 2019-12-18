Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Aduro BioTech (ADRO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aduro BioTech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00, implying a 257.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Aduro BioTech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADRO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2019, Ross Haghighat, a Director at ADRO bought 55,539 shares for a total of $35,527.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of diseases, including cancer. Its technology platforms include STING Pathway Activator, B-select monoclonal antibody, and LADD, or Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted Listeria monocytogenes.