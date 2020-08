Adtran (ADTN) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Adtran (ADTN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.17, close to its 52-week high of $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.1% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adtran is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.33.

The company has a one-year high of $13.20 and a one-year low of $4.80. Currently, Adtran has an average volume of 350.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADTN in relation to earlier this year.

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications equipment. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products. The Services and Support segment offers ProCloud managed services, network installation, engineering and maintenance services, and fee-based technical support and equipment repair/replacement plans. The company was founded by Mark C. Smith in November 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.