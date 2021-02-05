Adtran (ADTN) Got Some Good News

Needham analyst Richard Valera upgraded Adtran (ADTN) to Buy today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adtran with a $19.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.45 and a one-year low of $4.80. Currently, Adtran has an average volume of 314.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications equipment. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products. The Services and Support segment offers ProCloud managed services, network installation, engineering and maintenance services, and fee-based technical support and equipment repair/replacement plans. The company was founded by Mark C. Smith in November 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.