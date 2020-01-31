Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adtalem Global Education with a $42.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.79 and a one-year low of $27.58. Currently, Adtalem Global Education has an average volume of 445.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATGE in relation to earlier this year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Financial Services and Business and Law. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington.