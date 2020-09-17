Adocia (ADOCY) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Adocia (ADOCY), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adocia with a $21.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It specializes in the development of formulations of already approved therapeutic proteins. The firm has developed Biochaperone proprietary technological platform to enhance the effectiveness of therapeutic proteins. The company’s product pipeline includes biochaprone lispro, biochaparone combo, biochaparone human glucagon etc. Its patent portfolio mainly consists of chronic wound healing, insulin therapy, and monoclonal antibodies.