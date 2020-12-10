Adobe (ADBE) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Adobe (ADBE), with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $473.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 79.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adobe is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $559.83, representing a 15.7% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Adobe’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.23 billion and net profit of $955 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.83 billion and had a net profit of $793 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADBE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adobe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat. The Digital Experience segment provides solutions, including analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, and cross-channel campaign management, as well as premium video delivery and monetization. The Publishing segment includes legacy products and services for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on ADBE: