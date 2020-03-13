Adobe (ADBE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Morgan Stanley gave Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Buy rating on Adobe today and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $285.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.7% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adobe with a $360.50 average price target, implying a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Adobe’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.09 billion and net profit of $955 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $674 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADBE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ADBE: