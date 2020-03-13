Adobe (ADBE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Morgan Stanley gave Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Adobe today and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $285.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 73.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and RingCentral.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $384.40, implying a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $386.75 and a one-year low of $252.03. Currently, Adobe has an average volume of 2.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADBE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ADBE: