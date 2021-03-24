Adobe (ADBE): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Adobe (ADBE), with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $460.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 76.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adobe with a $562.00 average price target, a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Adobe’s market cap is currently $220.6B and has a P/E ratio of 41.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 186.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADBE in relation to earlier this year.

Adobe, Inc. provides digital marketing and media solutions, with it operating through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. Its products and services include Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Acrobat, analytics solutions, digital experience management, products for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.