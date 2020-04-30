ADO Properties SA (ADPPF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

ADO Properties SA (ADPPF) received a Hold rating and a EUR30.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Edouard Enault yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Enault is ranked #5288 out of 6525 analysts.

ADO Properties SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.09.

Based on ADO Properties SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.9 million and net profit of $278 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.02 million and had a net profit of $183 million.

ADO Properties S.A. engages in the ownership and management of real estate properties. It operates through the Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The Residential Property Management segment comprises rent and management of the residential properties, which includes the modernization and maintenance of the properties, the management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units. The Privatization segment includes aspects of the preparation and execution of the sale of units, as well as modernization, maintenance and management, and generates rental income for non-vacant units. The company was founded by Rabin Savion in 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.