ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

The company has a one-year high of $5.48 and a one-year low of $1.45. Currently, ADMA Biologics has an average volume of 2.69M.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.