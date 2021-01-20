ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.9% and a 58.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.57, implying a 229.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.64 and a one-year low of $1.45. Currently, ADMA Biologics has an average volume of 3.1M.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

