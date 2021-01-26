ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.76, implying a 203.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

ADMA Biologics’ market cap is currently $229.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.52.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

