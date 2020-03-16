ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.5% and a 19.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.33, a 372.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.31 and a one-year low of $1.76. Currently, ADMA Biologics has an average volume of 1.69M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADMA in relation to earlier this year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate.