ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer gave ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Naureen Quibria assigned a Buy rating to ADMA Biologics yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Onconova Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $8.50 average price target, implying a 178.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on ADMA Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.2 million and GAAP net loss of $19.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.07 million.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.