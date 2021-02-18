ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Maxim Group and H.C. Wainwright gave ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 48.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, implying a 216.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $1.45. Currently, ADMA Biologics has an average volume of 3.94M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.