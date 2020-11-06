ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75, which is a 215.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.08 and a one-year low of $1.45. Currently, ADMA Biologics has an average volume of 4.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADMA in relation to earlier this year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.