ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to ADMA Biologics (ADMA) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, which is a 145.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on ADMA Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.2 million and GAAP net loss of $19.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.07 million.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.