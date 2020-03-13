ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.19, close to its 52-week low of $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 31.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADMA Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

Based on ADMA Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADMA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate.